Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.76. 104,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,777. The company has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

