ACENT (ACE) Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

ACENT (ACE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ACENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $455,471.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech.

Buying and Selling ACENT

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

