Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $393,180.00

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,907.10 or 0.07880419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00171708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00253259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00684307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00570148 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005447 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

