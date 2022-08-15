Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,258 ($27.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,152.04. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,085.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,412.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Featured Articles

