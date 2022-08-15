Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stock Position Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.55% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $46,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $148.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,132 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,510. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About Advanced Drainage Systems



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

