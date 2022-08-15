Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 24,181 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 26,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,401. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

