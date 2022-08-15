AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 10.6% in July

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ANTE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Get Rating)

See Also

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.