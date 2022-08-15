Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 17%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) shot up 17% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.65. 100,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 228,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

