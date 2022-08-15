Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 601 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.8% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 68,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

