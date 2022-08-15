Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,625 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 71.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHP Group stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
