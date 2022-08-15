Alera Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $669,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $277.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.19 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

