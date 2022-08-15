Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

