Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Stephens

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TKNO stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.28. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 43.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Teknova news, CFO Matthew Lowell purchased 10,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

