Alphr finance Hits Market Capitalization of $30,793.32 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $30,793.32 and $22,702.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036759 BTC.
Alphr finance Profile
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
