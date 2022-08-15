Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYX. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Alteryx to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

Alteryx Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:AYX opened at $68.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

