AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $569.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.61 and its 200 day moving average is $540.26. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMERCO by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

