American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

American Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.90. 94,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,671. American Software has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $635.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 0.84.

American Software Announces Dividend

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Software by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 658,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 228,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,697 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Software by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

