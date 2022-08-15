Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $25.65. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1,457 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
