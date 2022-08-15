Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Price Target at $121.10

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.78 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.