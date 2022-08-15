Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) PT at $1,145.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $1,088,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 61,077 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

National Grid Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

