Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.83.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE AND opened at C$53.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$37.57 and a 12-month high of C$55.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.28.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

