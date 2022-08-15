ankrETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $367,128.00 (aEth)

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ankrETH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ankrETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.