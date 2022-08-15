Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,100 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,549.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $243,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 446,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anterix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,814. The company has a market cap of $922.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Anterix has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,957.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

