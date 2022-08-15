Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,645 ($19.88) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,351.11 ($16.33).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,144.50 ($13.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market cap of £11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,050.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,397.33. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74).

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Antofagasta Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

