ApeCoin Price Reaches $6.11 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $352.30 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00025587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013903 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Coin Trading
