apM Coin (APM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

apM Coin (APM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, apM Coin has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00065952 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

