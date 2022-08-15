Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $109.78. 8,326,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

