Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 424,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

APLT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 625,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,034. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.