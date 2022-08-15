Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.17.

Aptinyx Trading Down 6.3 %

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 1,311,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aptinyx by 70.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

