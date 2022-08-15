Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 30th

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %
ARIS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,523. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
