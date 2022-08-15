Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTE remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,389. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,516,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

