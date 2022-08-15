Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTE remained flat at $9.99 during trading hours on Monday. 32,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,389. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTE. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,998,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,516,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

(Get Rating)

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

Featured Articles

