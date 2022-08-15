Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.2 %
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
