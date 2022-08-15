Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 5.2 %

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 23,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

