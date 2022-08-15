Ascent Group LLC Acquires 438 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,644 shares of company stock worth $68,036,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $546.15. 41,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,214. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.