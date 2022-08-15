Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after buying an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,464,558. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 192,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,287,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.64. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

