Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Assertio Stock Down 2.6 %
ASRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 793,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,346. The company has a market cap of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
