Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Assertio Stock Down 2.6 %

ASRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 793,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,346. The company has a market cap of $178.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Assertio by 14.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASRT. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Assertio

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.