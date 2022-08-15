Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.1 days.

Atos Stock Performance

AEXAF stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. Atos has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $53.97.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

