Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 340,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 495.1 days.
Atos Stock Performance
AEXAF stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. Atos has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $53.97.
Atos Company Profile
