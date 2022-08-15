Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 515,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Avalon GloboCare at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. 67,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.94. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

