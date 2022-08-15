Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,883. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcella Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after buying an additional 6,319,371 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 55.9% during the first quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 85,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcella Health Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

