Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in July

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Get Azul alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Trading Up 5.8 %

Azul Company Profile

AZUL traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. 2,230,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,193. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Azul has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.