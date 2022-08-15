Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €1.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.84) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.08) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €3.74 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €3.74 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of €8.00 ($8.16). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

