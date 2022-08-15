Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BALY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.82. 4,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BALY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

