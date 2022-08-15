Bank of Marin Acquires 457 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,127. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

