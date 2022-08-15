Bank of Marin Cuts Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Bank of Marin trimmed its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $456,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SVAL traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.44. 82,286 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

