Bank of Marin Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. State Street Corp increased its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.73. 3,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,005. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.