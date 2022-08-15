Bank of Marin Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Marin raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.32. 405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

