Bank of Marin Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,270. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

