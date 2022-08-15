Bank of Marin Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Marin trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Bank of Marin’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $430.61. The company had a trading volume of 168,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,953. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.50 and a 200 day moving average of $418.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

