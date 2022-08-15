Bank of Marin Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.54. 3,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,294. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

