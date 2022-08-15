Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Issues Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.
Barnwell Industries Stock Down 4.0 %
BRN traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.88. 164,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,838. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.38.
Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
