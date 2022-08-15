Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $124.24. 1,184,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,652,239. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $226.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

